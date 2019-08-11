News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 11

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen On The Hoosier

Social Media Reaction: Anthony Leal Commits To Indiana

DB Christopher Keys Discusses IUFB Commitment, Relationship With Staff

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Quarterbacks “Armed” for a Big Season, via Indiana Athletics -- Link

Bloomington (Indiana) South basketball player Anthony Leal's commitment to the Hoosiers a 'dream come true', via USA Today -- Link

Archie Miller putting the Indiana back in Indiana basketball, via WDRB -- Link

The strengths and weaknesses of Celtics rookie Romeo Langford, via USA Today -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}