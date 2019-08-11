Hoosier Daily: August 11
Seen On The Hoosier
Social Media Reaction: Anthony Leal Commits To Indiana
DB Christopher Keys Discusses IUFB Commitment, Relationship With Staff
Tweets Of The Day
No ✈️ zone.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/iucx0BpGzi— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 10, 2019
3️⃣ Weeks. pic.twitter.com/14yLkOkXXR— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 10, 2019
August 10, 2019
🗣 FREAKSHOW!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 10, 2019
🗣 FREAKSHOW!@OakhurstFredoo | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/KfJ4b8Jtq7
Archie Miller's Homegrown Hoosier Recruiting Success:— Homegrown Hoosier (@HomegrownHoos) August 9, 2019
-Anthony Leal
-Trey Galloway
-Trayce Jackson-Davis
-Armaan Franklin
-Damezi Anderson
-Rob Phinisee
-Joey Brunk
-Romeo Langford#IUBB
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Quarterbacks “Armed” for a Big Season, via Indiana Athletics -- Link
Bloomington (Indiana) South basketball player Anthony Leal's commitment to the Hoosiers a 'dream come true', via USA Today -- Link
Archie Miller putting the Indiana back in Indiana basketball, via WDRB -- Link
The strengths and weaknesses of Celtics rookie Romeo Langford, via USA Today -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.