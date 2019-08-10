Social Media Reaction: Anthony Leal Commits To Indiana
On Friday, the Indiana Hoosiers netted a huge commitment in Bloomington South (Ind.) four-star guard Anthony Leal. The Twitter-verse had a lot to say about Leal's commitment. Read the reactions below.
Indiana by birth, Hoosier by choice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kR0E5f8vdu— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) August 9, 2019
From Purple to Crimson. I’m proud of my best friend! Congratulations Anthony 💜❤️🎉 It’s a good day to be a Hoosier pic.twitter.com/suOqkSMlvj— Lauren Leal (@leallauren3) August 9, 2019
2020 prospect Anthony Leal has committed to Indiana, per his Twitter page. Bloomington native. #iubb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 9, 2019
Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal grew up a fan of Hoosiers like Jordan Hulls, Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, and others. Now, he’s an Indiana commit for 2020. #iubb pic.twitter.com/9pwQrQviQS— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 9, 2019
COMMITMENT RECAP: The #Hoosiers land 4-star Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al). @coreyevans_10 breaks down what his commitment means to #Indiana: https://t.co/yLsvqTSNgg pic.twitter.com/BOs8REq98m— Rivals (@Rivals) August 10, 2019
Archie Miller's Homegrown Hoosier Recruiting Success:— Homegrown Hoosier (@HomegrownHoos) August 9, 2019
-Anthony Leal
-Trey Galloway
-Trayce Jackson-Davis
-Armaan Franklin
-Damezi Anderson
-Rob Phinisee
-Joey Brunk
-Romeo Langford#IUBB
Congrats to 2020 Alum and Bloomington South Anthony Leal @anthonyl3al on his commitment to Indiana. #IEFAMILY pic.twitter.com/kt9rhC55zd— Indiana Elite (@IndianaElite) August 9, 2019
Indiana wins out with the top local product. Anthony Leal brings tremendous intangibles, toughness and scoring to IU https://t.co/qJJXUPEOvX— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 9, 2019
Yeah, Anthony Leal is a local kid and Archie Miller continues to recruit in the state of Indiana.— The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) August 10, 2019
But Leal can play, and most importantly he can shoot. He's part of the necessary roster makeover, @DustinDopirak writes.https://t.co/1nDvlEtF9j
"Indiana by birth, Hoosier by choice."— USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) August 10, 2019
4⃣⭐️🏀 recruit Anthony Leal has committed to #IUBB.
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/caQlHOT5vU pic.twitter.com/NEuAHWJNqc
Newest #Hoosier Anthony Leal. @IndianaRivals https://t.co/NVhsHUnds5— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 9, 2019
Love what Archie is doing with keeping Indiana kids home playing for the Hoosiers. Leal and Galloway know what it means to play for Indiana and will be there for 4 years. Building it back inside out. #Hoosiers #iubb #anthonyleal @IndianaMBB— Mark Spinks (@spinks33) August 9, 2019
Hoosier fans, you will now want to mark your calendars for Dec. 14. That's when Bloomington South (Anthony Leal) will play Culver Academies (Trey Galloway) at Southport H.S. as part of the FORUM Tip-off Classic. Tip will be 8:30 p.m. #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 9, 2019
