TheHoosier.com

Don’t forget to watch @juwanmorgan represent the #B1G tonight in the @3X3UHoops National Championship! ⏰: 9:30 PM (ET) 📺: https://t.co/hDbpwAWyzA pic.twitter.com/V7mytFaeFs

Now onto @IUBloomington 's Armstrong Stadium north grandstand replacement. This would replace the central portion of it to create a facility that's suitable for @IndianaMSOC + @IndianaWSOC , as well as seating for fans during events like the Little 500. #IUBOT pic.twitter.com/Icy3i2YEC8

1️⃣ Week Out! ⚪️ 🆚 🔴 Presented by Smithville 🗓 April 12 ⏰ 7:05 p.m. 🎟 Free Entry (East Stands) 🚘 Gates 2, 4, 12 (Free) 📰 More Info: https://t.co/c6NzAj9IUa pic.twitter.com/F844cdhor8

"If that's not a #SCtop10 , I don't know what is." That was filthy 😤 pic.twitter.com/13qbCaW00z

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana quarterbacks have created a brotherhood. -- Link

Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer profiles Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Romeo Langford's freshman season at Indiana. -- Link

Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Auston Matricardi of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team with infielder Drew Ashley. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Romeo Langford's career didn't live up to expectations and now Archie Miller must rebuild. -- Link