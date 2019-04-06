TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: April 6
What They're Saying: Mock Draft, Big Board Projections For Romeo Langford
Heard On The Hoosier: IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman
Don’t forget to watch @juwanmorgan represent the #B1G tonight in the @3X3UHoops National Championship!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 5, 2019
⏰: 9:30 PM (ET)
📺: https://t.co/hDbpwAWyzA pic.twitter.com/V7mytFaeFs
Now onto @IUBloomington's Armstrong Stadium north grandstand replacement. This would replace the central portion of it to create a facility that's suitable for @IndianaMSOC + @IndianaWSOC, as well as seating for fans during events like the Little 500. #IUBOT pic.twitter.com/Icy3i2YEC8— Indiana University (@IndianaUniv) April 5, 2019
1️⃣ Week Out!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 5, 2019
⚪️ 🆚 🔴
Presented by Smithville
🗓 April 12
⏰ 7:05 p.m.
🎟 Free Entry (East Stands)
🚘 Gates 2, 4, 12 (Free)
📰 More Info: https://t.co/c6NzAj9IUa pic.twitter.com/F844cdhor8
"If that's not a #SCtop10, I don't know what is."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2019
That was filthy 😤 pic.twitter.com/13qbCaW00z
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says the Indiana quarterbacks have created a brotherhood. -- Link
Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer profiles Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Romeo Langford's freshman season at Indiana. -- Link
Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Auston Matricardi of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team with infielder Drew Ashley. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Romeo Langford's career didn't live up to expectations and now Archie Miller must rebuild. -- Link
----
