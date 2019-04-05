Heard On The Hoosier: IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, host Stu Jackson is joined by Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star for a discussion on IU guard Romeo Langford declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft and IU quarterback Jack Tuttle being granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA this week.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.