Hoosier Daily: April 29
Tweets of the Day
🙏🏾 #Juice🌎 pic.twitter.com/oB0eok6NTk— Rashawn Trouble Williams (@troule19) April 29, 2019
#TitanUp for @JC_0ix ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mtl52DHHlk— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 28, 2019
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) April 28, 2019
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (for #Rockets in #NBAPlayoffs): 27 pts, 4 rebs, 2 blks
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@VLPesaro🇮🇹): 22 pts (8-14 FG, 4-6 3FG, 2-2 FT)
Video of the Day
Nimari Burnett (2020/Team Why Not) EYBL Session I Highlights - 6’3 Guard is elite perimeter shotmaker with shiftiness and explosion. @NimariBurnett Full Highlights at Link⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/IoYjN5WhXq pic.twitter.com/5BWl1uTLzL— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) April 29, 2019
Headlines
Rivals Recruiting Analysts Adam Friedman and Sam Spiegalman include Williams among the prospects who earned their stripes at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Cincinnati. -- Link
Rotoworld analyst Evan Silva hands out his NFC NFL Draft Grades and gives the Washington Redskins' haul - which included former IU left guard Wes Martin (Round 4, Pick 131 overall) - a B-. -- Link
In strong 2019 draft, Redskins show long-term vision combined with need for immediate results, writes NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. -- Link
Former IU safety Jonathan Crawford and right tackle Brandon Knight were two of the top undrafted rookie free agents available following the conclusion of the draft, according to NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt. Crawford ended up signing a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans while Knight landed with the Dallas Cowboys. -- Link
Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com recaps the Indiana baseball team's 7-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday, a victory which gave it its seventh-straight series win. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student (IDS) offers three takeways from IU's win over Minnesota. -- Link
Sunday’s 7-1 win over Minnesota was another step in a mid-season run toward a Big Ten title, writes Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times. -- Link
The Indiana men's golf team posted its best Big Ten Championship finish since 2013 over the weekend after tying with Ohio State for seventh. -- Link
TC Malik of the IDS recaps IU men's tennis' possible season-ending loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. -- Link
The IDS' Will Coleman recaps the IU women's tennis' team' season-ending loss to Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. -- Link
The IDS' Jacob Toppen recaps the IU water polo team's performance at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference tournament in California. -- Link
Miller details the 24 secondary violations IU reported to the NCAA during the 2017-18 academic year via an open records request submitted by the H-T. -- Link
----
