{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 05:00:00 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: April 29

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
2020 4-star Michigan wide receiver and IU target Rashawn Williams plans to make his college decision today. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Live Thread: EYBL In Atlanta - Day Three

RCS Cincinnati: Rashawn Williams Previews Monday Commitment

Indiana Football Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Three Signed Through Sunday

Rivals Recruiting Analysts Adam Friedman and Sam Spiegalman include Williams among the prospects who earned their stripes at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Cincinnati. -- Link

Rotoworld analyst Evan Silva hands out his NFC NFL Draft Grades and gives the Washington Redskins' haul - which included former IU left guard Wes Martin (Round 4, Pick 131 overall) - a B-. -- Link

In strong 2019 draft, Redskins show long-term vision combined with need for immediate results, writes NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. -- Link

Former IU safety Jonathan Crawford and right tackle Brandon Knight were two of the top undrafted rookie free agents available following the conclusion of the draft, according to NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt. Crawford ended up signing a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans while Knight landed with the Dallas Cowboys. -- Link

Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com recaps the Indiana baseball team's 7-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday, a victory which gave it its seventh-straight series win. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student (IDS) offers three takeways from IU's win over Minnesota. -- Link

Sunday’s 7-1 win over Minnesota was another step in a mid-season run toward a Big Ten title, writes Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times. -- Link

The Indiana men's golf team posted its best Big Ten Championship finish since 2013 over the weekend after tying with Ohio State for seventh. -- Link

TC Malik of the IDS recaps IU men's tennis' possible season-ending loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. -- Link

The IDS' Will Coleman recaps the IU women's tennis' team' season-ending loss to Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. -- Link

The IDS' Jacob Toppen recaps the IU water polo team's performance at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference tournament in California. -- Link

Miller details the 24 secondary violations IU reported to the NCAA during the 2017-18 academic year via an open records request submitted by the H-T. -- Link

----

