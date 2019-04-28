Safety Jonathan Crawford, longsnapper Dan Godsil and right tackle Brandon Knight all inked free agent deals the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys respectively, according to tweets from the program.

Although they did not hear their name called during this year's NFL Draft, three former Hoosiers will still get a shot to make a club's roster as of 6:20 p.m. eastern time Sunday.

According to this 2017 story from NJ.com, undrafted free agents sign three-year contracts for the rookie minimum, which for 2019 starts at $495,000 annually. They, along with draft picks and tryout players, participant in teams' rookie minicamps.

The specific dates of each club's rookie minicamp have yet to be announced, but it will be either May 3-6 or May 10-13 according to the league calendar.

Like all players, undrafted free agents are subject to roster cuts. The NFL limits teams' offseason roster sizes to 90 players, and that number must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time on Aug. 31. So that will be the date to keep an eye on for Fant as he tries to make the Bears' roster.

Crawford collected honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and media as a senior after leading the team in tackles (66), sharing the lead in forced fumbles (two) and tying for second with four takeaways, one interception (pick-6) and three pass breakups.

Godsil landed Phil Steele second team All-American accolades after helping kicker Logan Justus hit 15-of-18 field goals (83.3 percent) and 32-of-33 extra points (97.0) and punter Haydon Whitehead average 40.0 yards on 51 punts.

Both Crawford and Godsil became the first Hoosiers and the 12th and 13th Big Ten players to start 50 games at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Knight also received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from conferences coaches and media last fall after starting all 12 games at right tackle and allowing just three sacks in 904 snaps.

TheHoosier.com will continue to monitor for additional possible signings, as former IU offensive lineman Nick Linder, right guard Delroy Baker, wide receiver J-Shun Harris, linebacker Dameon Willis, defensive end Nile Sykes and wide receiver Luke Timian remain on the market.