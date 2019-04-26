Hoosier Daily: April 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Looking Ahead: Graduate Transfer Joey Brunk
Tweets of the Day
A. big thanks to Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen @CoachAllenIU for taking an hour to go over his @IndianaFootball team with me today!#GRIT— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) April 25, 2019
A big weekend ahead. Good luck to all of our former players.#ProIU pic.twitter.com/iMg0tfk9YO— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 25, 2019
Looks like Lester Quinones has arrived for his official #iubb visit...welcome @Effort_les to IU! pic.twitter.com/FZuur2WQIm— Joel (@Cabbyfromgreene) April 25, 2019
Video of the Day
Happy Birthday to @JBlackmon2!#TBT to when JBJ got 🔥 and scored 33 points and hit 6 👌’s to beat Sparty at home. pic.twitter.com/KzV0qtFA10— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 25, 2019
Headlines
Stephan Walker of the Indiana Daily Student says the namesake of the IU rowing center, Dale England, has died. -- Link
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle says the Houston Rockets turned to former IU star Eric Gordon's defense to close out the Utah Jazz. -- Link
Declan McLaughlin covers the Indiana men's golf team's preparation for the Big Ten championship. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana baseball team is within striking distance of an NCAA berth. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's weekend series with Minnesota. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.