News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Looking Ahead: Graduate Transfer Joey Brunk

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Wvacy8wmaqjbfxailbhm
Joey Brunk (right) will have two years of eligibility remaining at Indiana. (Brad Miles/USA Today Sports)

With the college basketball season wrapped up, it's time to look ahead to 2019-2020. Today, we'll look at how incoming graduate transfer center Joey Brunk fits into the Hoosiers' roster next season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}