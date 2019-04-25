https://t.co/utbzmC9avF ’s @JSauberTH can confirm 2020 4-star Bloomington South guard Anthony Leal will have an in-home visit with Indiana on Monday. The Bloomington Herald-Times’ @Jon_Blau was first to report the news. #iubb

. @TheofficialEG10 with CLUTCH triple down the stretch to help the @HoustonRockets advance! #ProIU | #iubb | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MNvSR0588p

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) unveils his way-too-early Big Ten basketball rankings. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall examines how Archie Miller did in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss IU players in the NBA, Romeo Langford and much more with Sports Illustrated assistant managing editor and The Crossover editor Matt Dollinger. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana women's volleyball player Breana Edwards and her growing confidence and skill. -- Link

TC Malik of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's tennis team is battling for an NCAA Tournament bid. -- Link