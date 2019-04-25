Hoosier Daily: April 25
Seen on The Hoosier
Four-star Indiana guard discusses where he stands in recruitment
Former Indiana Forward Jake Forrester Commits To Temple
Film Review: Jalen Bridges at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier
Film Review: Kiyron Powell At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout
Tweets of the Day
Helpful thread from Jeff here. #iubb https://t.co/E2SJywbOwY— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 24, 2019
https://t.co/utbzmC9avF’s @JSauberTH can confirm 2020 4-star Bloomington South guard Anthony Leal will have an in-home visit with Indiana on Monday. The Bloomington Herald-Times’ @Jon_Blau was first to report the news. #iubb— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) April 24, 2019
Bloomington...🛫🛫🕺🏽— Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) April 24, 2019
Video of the Day
.@TheofficialEG10 with CLUTCH triple down the stretch to help the @HoustonRockets advance!#ProIU | #iubb | #NBAPlayoffs— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/MNvSR0588p
Headlines
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) unveils his way-too-early Big Ten basketball rankings. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall examines how Archie Miller did in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss IU players in the NBA, Romeo Langford and much more with Sports Illustrated assistant managing editor and The Crossover editor Matt Dollinger. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana women's volleyball player Breana Edwards and her growing confidence and skill. -- Link
TC Malik of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's tennis team is battling for an NCAA Tournament bid. -- Link
----
