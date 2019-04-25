News More News
Hoosier Daily: April 25

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers have two remaining open scholarships. (TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Four-star Indiana guard discusses where he stands in recruitment

Former Indiana Forward Jake Forrester Commits To Temple

Film Review: Jalen Bridges at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier

Film Review: Kiyron Powell At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) unveils his way-too-early Big Ten basketball rankings. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall examines how Archie Miller did in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss IU players in the NBA, Romeo Langford and much more with Sports Illustrated assistant managing editor and The Crossover editor Matt Dollinger. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana women's volleyball player Breana Edwards and her growing confidence and skill. -- Link

TC Malik of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's tennis team is battling for an NCAA Tournament bid. -- Link

----

