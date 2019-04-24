Former IU forward Jake Forrester has found his new school.

The Pennsylvania native announced via his Instagram page late Tuesday night that he will transfer to Temple. He will have to sit out the upcoming season but have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.

Forrester's decision comes nearly three weeks after he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal and two days after completing an official visit to Temple.

The West Chester (Pa.) Westtown product played 56 minutes across 13 games during his first and only season in an IU uniform, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a season-high 8 points in the Hoosiers' win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 19 and saw a season-best nine minutes off the bench in IU's win at Michigan State on Feb. 2. Overall, he collected 27 points and 17 rebounds last year.