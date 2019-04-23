Hoosier Daily: April 23
Big Ten Spotlight: Breaking down QB situations across the league
Film Review: Zach Loveday at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 15-21
Film Review: Caleb Furst At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout
🏆 2019 Male @BigTen Medal of Honor Award Winner: @juwanmorgan.#IUShowcase #IUBB pic.twitter.com/BqyEe63pRC— IUExcellence Academy (@IUExcelAcad) April 23, 2019
Romeo Langford at No. 19 and Juwan Morgan at No. 79. #iubb https://t.co/qQkePitk8a— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 22, 2019
Run Production— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 22, 2019
Quality Pitching
📲🏀 @DDavis2016 out here doing his thing.#IUBB #IUShowcase pic.twitter.com/V84j9a9ACI— IUExcellence Academy (@IUExcelAcad) April 22, 2019
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall takes an in-depth look at the Indiana basketball team's offense in 2018-19. -- Link
Podcast: Josh Eastern is joined by Indiana head coach Tom Allen in a new edition of The Rockast. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team opened the week ranked No. 25 by Baseball America. -- Link
Miller says junior baseball player Matt Gorski has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. -- Link
Podcast: Zach Osterman is joined by Chronic Hoosier and Galen Clavio to break down the Indiana basketball team's season. -- Link
Osterman explains what Indiana is getting in incoming graduate transfer Joey Brunk. -- Link
----
