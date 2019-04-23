Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 23

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers have two remaining open scholarships.
Big Ten Spotlight: Breaking down QB situations across the league

Film Review: Zach Loveday at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier

The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 15-21

Film Review: Caleb Furst At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall takes an in-depth look at the Indiana basketball team's offense in 2018-19. -- Link

Podcast: Josh Eastern is joined by Indiana head coach Tom Allen in a new edition of The Rockast. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team opened the week ranked No. 25 by Baseball America. -- Link

Miller says junior baseball player Matt Gorski has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman is joined by Chronic Hoosier and Galen Clavio to break down the Indiana basketball team's season. -- Link

Osterman explains what Indiana is getting in incoming graduate transfer Joey Brunk. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}