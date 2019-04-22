1 - Indiana baseball claims first place in the Big Ten standings, but back-loaded schedule awaits

IU moved to 27-13 overall and 9-3 in the Big Ten after winning last weekend's three-game series at Michigan State 2-1, giving it a 0.5-game lead over Nebraska and Michigan.

However, challenges await over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Indiana hosts Minnesota (April 26-28) and Rutgers May (14-16), both tied for fifth in the conference. A pair of road series at seventh-place Illinois (May 3-5) and Michigan (May 10-12) also loom, with mid-week games against No. 7 Louisville (May 14) and Kentucky (May 7).

Exciting baseball is on the horizon, but Indiana will have its work cut out for itself.

2 - Historic finish at the Big Ten championships for Indiana women's golf

A final team score of 578 (+2) at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, earned IU a tie with Illinois and Purdue for second at the Big Ten Championships and its best finish at the event since placing second in 2004.

Individually, senior Erin Harper carded a 4-under for third place on the individual leaderboard and the best finish by an IU golfer since 2004. Her 6-under 66 in the final round on Sunday tied the program record for best 18-hole score. She was named to the Big Ten Women's Golf Championship All-Tournament team for her performance.

The Selection Show for the NCAA Women's Golf Championship takes place Wednesday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Indiana is seeking its first regional round appearance since 2016.

3 - Indiana women's tennis enjoys a historic league performance of its own

After losing the doubles points, IU won all six singles matches to clinch a 6-1 victory over Maryland on Sunday's senior day in Bloomington. The victory moved IU to 16-10 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play.

The 6-5 mark in conference play is significant, because it marks the first time since 2014-15 that the Hoosiers finished an above .500 conference record.

Additionally, the win secured Indiana a seventh-place finish in the Big Ten standings and a spot in the conference tournament, which only qualifies the 14-member league's top 10 finishers. Big Ten Tournament play begins Thursday April 25 in Lincoln, Neb. The No. 7 seed Hoosiers open against No. 10 seed Iowa that day at 3 p.m. eastern time.