Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 02:07:29 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Uiibxp0gpq2eejwqbcuz
Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Mike Carter/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: LB James Miller Among IU's Most Improved This Spring

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Offense Installation Progressing

Indiana Basketball Season in Review: Guards

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network profiles the life of Devonte Green. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two Hoosier baseball players won weekly Big Ten honors this week. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes stock of where Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan's draft projections. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team swept the yearly Big Ten swimming and diving awards this season. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}