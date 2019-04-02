Hoosier Daily: April 2
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: LB James Miller Among IU's Most Improved This Spring
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Offense Installation Progressing
Tweets of the Day
Poetry in motion. We could watch @jordanhulls1 work his magic all day long! 🧙 #FIBAEuropeCup@soliver_wue pic.twitter.com/pYERlbymGW— FIBA Europe Cup (@FIBAEuropeCup) April 1, 2019
The #iufb representatives for Tuesday's Pro Day— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 1, 2019
Delroy Baker (OL), Ricky Brookins (RB), Jonathan Crawford (S), Dan Godsil (LS), J-Shun Harris (WR), Brandon Knight (OL), Nick Linder (OL), Mike Majette (RB), Wes Martin (OL), Nile Sykes (DL), Luke Timian (WR), Dameon Willis Jr.(LB)
#FlyEaglesFly 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/JlfTCllgD0— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) April 1, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network profiles the life of Devonte Green. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two Hoosier baseball players won weekly Big Ten honors this week. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes stock of where Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan's draft projections. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link
Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team swept the yearly Big Ten swimming and diving awards this season. -- Link
----
