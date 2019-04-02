Poetry in motion. We could watch @jordanhulls1 work his magic all day long! 🧙 #FIBAEuropeCup @soliver_wue pic.twitter.com/pYERlbymGW

The #iufb representatives for Tuesday's Pro Day Delroy Baker (OL), Ricky Brookins (RB), Jonathan Crawford (S), Dan Godsil (LS), J-Shun Harris (WR), Brandon Knight (OL), Nick Linder (OL), Mike Majette (RB), Wes Martin (OL), Nile Sykes (DL), Luke Timian (WR), Dameon Willis Jr.(LB)

Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network profiles the life of Devonte Green. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two Hoosier baseball players won weekly Big Ten honors this week. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes stock of where Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan's draft projections. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link

Sam Bodnar of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana men's swim and dive team swept the yearly Big Ten swimming and diving awards this season. -- Link