When defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was recruiting redshirt freshman linebacker James Miller to play at IU, he had one simple question: What's the best part of your game?

"I like to hit people," Wommack said last Tuesday, recalling what Miller told him. "That's what he likes. Doesn't matter if it's on the sideline, in the middle of the box, he wants to establish dominance in the way that he strikes you."

It's an appropriate mindset to have - a necessary one at that - for one of IU's most promising players in 2019. According to Indiana head coach Tom Allen, Miller is also the Hoosiers' most-improved linebacker since last fall.

"A lot of it is just with his footwork, understanding the defense," Allen said. "It's hard for a freshman to come in here, that's not a mid-year guy, which he was not, to learn the defense in one summer. I think it was a lot of things thrown at him, his head was spinning a lot in fall camp. But having a whole year to learn, get stronger and move better (has helped him)."

For Indiana, that's a promising development at a position with some uncertainty.

While Reakwon Jones is back for a fifth and final season and expected to hold down the stinger spot, it remains unclear who will fill the void at the mike spot left by the graduation of Dameon Willis Jr.

Miller appears to be a strong candidate to see time in Willis' old position.

Although he redshirted last fall, he managed to play in three games as part of new NCAA rules, including getting his first and only start of the season at No. 4 Michigan on Nov. 17.

Overall, he collected three total tackles across those late-season appearances after earning defensive scout team player of the week honors twice (Ball State, Ohio State) and special teams scout team player of the week once (Virginia).

"I feel like my redshirt year, it was helpful," Miller said. "It got me bigger, it got me faster. Now, I can see the plays and stuff, so I understand it better. My redshirt year was good."

Miller began showing signs of this in the Michigan game. On 3rd and 2 from the Indiana 15 with 2:51 left in the third quarter, Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson handed the ball off to running back Karan Higdon, who was looking to penetrate the C gap - or the gap between the left tackle and the tight end. Instead, Higdon was met abruptly in that same gap by Miller, who tackle him at the line of scrimmage for no gain.