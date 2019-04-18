Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 18

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage.

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers picked up a commitment Tuesday evening from graduate transfer Joey Brunk.
David Banks/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Film Review: Khristian Lander at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier

2019 Top 80 Prospect Plans Weekend Visit to Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Commitment Impact: Joey Brunk

Indiana Basketball: Big Ten Opponents Announced For 2019-20 Season

Graduate Transfer Joey Brunk Ready to Compete At Indiana


Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star says former No.1 overall pick Greg Oden has advice for Romeo Langford. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by The Athletic's Dustin Dopirak and future Hoosier Joey Brunk to answer mailbag questions. -- Link

Bozich does a Q&A with Brunk following his decision to Indiana. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps Zach McRoberts' final season at Indiana. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Joey Brunk is ready to make memories at IU. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}