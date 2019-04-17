Ticker
Indiana Basketball: Big Ten Opponents Announced For 2019-20 Season

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers learned their league opponents for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday.
The Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon announced league opponents for the 2019-20 campaign.

The upcoming season marks the second year of a 20-game format for conference play. It will be divided up with teams facing seven opponents twice, three home-only opponents and three road-only opponents.

Most notabe for Indiana is having to face defending Big Ten co-champion and national semifinalist Michigan State just once, and it will be in Bloomington as opposed to East Lansing.

Indiana's home and away opponents last winter will be single-plays this upcoming season.

Here's who IU is set to face in 2019-20:

Home only: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern.

Away only: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers.

Home and Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin.

Dates, times and television information will be announced at a later date. The season will wrap up with the 23rd annual Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the first time since 2016.

