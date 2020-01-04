News More News
Game Thread: IU at Maryland

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst
Join Taylor Lehman, Nick Baumgart, DJ Felzer, and Cole Hanna for Indiana at Maryland, noon ET.

Indiana's second conference road game is here, as the Hoosiers are in College Park to take on No. 15 Maryland, a team that has capped its rankings at No. 3 in the AP Top-25 so far this season.

To prepare for tipoff at noon ET, check out the following links from TheHoosier.com.

- Before the Tip: Indiana at Maryland

- Kenpom Preview: Maryland

- Walk-through: Maryland

Follow along with live updates and contribute to the conversation around the game at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.


