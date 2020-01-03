As Indiana travels to College Park for a matchup with No. 15 Maryland, it will look to get back in the win column against a Big Ten opponent. The Terrapins have lost two of their last three games but are undefeated at home this season.



Indiana will be tested against a quality opponent away from Bloomington on Saturday. Maryland sits among the top 25 teams in the country in terms of offensive (23rd) and defensive (13th) efficiency, according to KenPom.com. This conference matchup is the start of an 18 game stretch in the Big Ten that will eventually close out Indiana's regular season. Both teams will tip off with identical records overall and in the conference. However, Maryland got back in the win column against Bryant on Sunday, Dec. 29 after suffering two consecutive losses at the hands of Penn State and Seton Hall on the road.

What it means

Indiana was unable to keep up with a then 5-4 Wisconsin team and lost by 20 points in its first road matchup of the season, a game that was also the team's first against the Big Ten. When the Hoosiers suffered their second loss of the season, head coach Archie Miller said the team's loss to Arkansas should be a wakeup call. Both teams sit at 1-1 in Big Ten play, and in Miller's two prior seasons as Indiana's head coach, he has failed to finish above .500 in the conference, where he sits at 18-22 for his career. For the Hoosiers to continue to strengthen their resume, they will have to keep earning wins against quality opponents. Maryland provides a ride opportunity for a signature win this season.





Maryland is back in the winning column



Maryland started the season 10-0 and ranked as high as 12th in the AP Poll before its first two road games of the season. Against Penn State, Maryland shot just 33.3% from the field and allowed the Nittany Lions to finish with five double-digit scorers. Despite the poor statistical outing, the Terrapins lost by just seven points against a ranked opponent. Their fortunes would not take a turn for the better against Seton Hall nine days later. Maryland shot an abysmal 26.9% from the floor. In those two games combined, the team turned the ball over 37 times. When the Terrapins came back to their home court at the Xfinity Center, they recorded their biggest victory of the year. Against the Bryant Bulldogs, Maryland pulled off a dominant 84-70 victory behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith's 25 points. Indiana will look to get back in the win column themselves, but Maryland is looking to begin another win streak for itself at the same time.

Terrapins boast similar strengths compared to the Hoosiers

Maryland is one of the most dominant teams in the country in terms of offensive rebounding. In many ways, it has propelled its offensive efficiency despite having an effective shooting percentage of 48% which ranks 226th in the nation. The Terrapins' offensive rebounding percentage of 36.7% ranks 12th in the country. While the team hasn't been particularly successful as a shooting team, Maryland has been quite efficient at taking free throws, much like Indiana. Just over 23% of its scoring has come from the foul line, where the team has shot 17.4 free throws per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis versus Jalen Smith

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will be pitted against Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith. The Hoosiers are most effective then they can score from the inside out and get fouled in the process. Smith, however, is one of the Big Ten's best defenders and is averaging a double-double on the season and 2.4 blocks per game. Similarly, Jackson-Davis is Indiana's leading scorer and the winner of that matchup may decide the winner of the game.

Can Indiana win from the foul line?