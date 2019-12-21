Game Thread: Indiana vs. Notre Dame in Crossroads Classic
Indiana enters its Crossroads Classic matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday having fended off Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall the week before and Connecticut in another neutral site battle in New York City.
TheHoosiers will need to play one of – if not the – best defensive game against Notre Dame to win, as the iIish boast the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the country.
RELATED: Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Notre Dame in Indianapolis
REALTED: KenPom preview: Notre Dame
Follow along with live updates from Bankers Life Fieldhouse and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.