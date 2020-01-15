News More News
Game Thread: Indiana at Rutgers

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
USA Today Images

After dropping its first two conference road games at Wisconsin and Maryland and defeating then-No. 11 Ohio State at home Saturday, Indiana will search for its third straight win in the Rutgers Athletic Center, where Rutgers has not lost yet this season.

Preview reading:

Before The Tip: Indiana at Rutgers

Q&A with TheKnightReport's Richie Schnyderite on Rutgers

Walkthrough: Rutgers

KenPom Preview: Rutgers

