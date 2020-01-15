Game Thread: Indiana at Rutgers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
After dropping its first two conference road games at Wisconsin and Maryland and defeating then-No. 11 Ohio State at home Saturday, Indiana will search for its third straight win in the Rutgers Athletic Center, where Rutgers has not lost yet this season.
Preview reading:
Before The Tip: Indiana at Rutgers
Q&A with TheKnightReport's Richie Schnyderite on Rutgers
Follow along with updates and contribute to the conversation at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.