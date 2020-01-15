The Indiana Hoosiers will return to action on Wednesday night as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in search of their third consecutive Big Ten win. Playing on the road has not been kind to the Hoosiers (or the rest of the Big Ten for that matter) as they have lost both of their two road games on the season by a combined 36 points.

Offense has not come easy for the Scarlet Knights, as their adjusted offensive efficiency rating places them at 94th in the country. Specifically, Rutgers struggles have been the most pronounced when it comes to their shooting, or lack thereof. Rutgers possesses an effective field goal percentage of 50.2% on the season alongside a three-point percentage of just 29.1%, good for 320th nationally.

As a result of these shooting struggles, three-point attempts have made up a small portion of the Rutgers offense, accounting for only 29.6% of their total field goal attempts. Instead, Rutgers relies heavily on two-point attempts, with 62% of their total points coming on such attempts, the fourth highest mark in the country.