Game Thread: Indiana at Nebraska
Indiana travels to Lincoln for its second consecutive road game and another opportunity to lock in its first true road win of the season on Saturday evening. This game is Indiana's best remaining chance at getting that first road win, according to KenPom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 70-percent chance of winning.
Both teams become the first Big Ten teams to play opponents they've already seen this season, as Nebraska came to Bloomington and lost in overtime, 96-90, on Dec. 13.
----
