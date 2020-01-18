Nebraska’s offense has been mediocre over the course of the season, clocking into Saturday’s contest with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating that places them at 131st in the country. However, one of the areas in which the Huskers have excelled this season is in ball security.

Nebraska currently possesses a turnover percentage of just 15.1%, the seventh lowest mark in the country. The Husker’s steal rate is also similarly impressive, allowing a steal rate of just 7.2% on the season (24th nationally).

As effective as Nebraska has been in taking care of the basketball, there have been several areas that have held the Husker offense back this season. One of these areas has been offensive rebounding, where the Huskers possess an offensive rebounding percentage of 22.8% this season, good for 315th in the country.

The Huskers have also encountered similar issues at the free-throw line, where they convert on just a shocking 58.9% of their attempts, the 3rd lowest number in the country. Nebraska’s shooting numbers have been decent, if unspectacular, converting on 33.6% of their attempts from behind the arc along with 47.4% of their attempts inside the arc.