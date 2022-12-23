Indiana wraps up the non-conference schedule tonight with the 18th ranked Hoosiers hosting Kennesaw State. Indiana will look to improve to 10-3 before they start Big Ten play back up traveling to Iowa on January 5th.

Indiana and Kennesaw State have played twice in the last decade with the Hoosiers winning both games in convincing fashion over the Owls. The first time Indiana played Kennesaw State was on Dec. 22, 2013 where Indiana won 90-66.

The last time Indiana and Kennesaw State played was on Dec. 22, 2015 where the Hoosiers won 99-72.

Forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (rest) and Jordan Geronimo (dislocated finger) missed Tuesday's game vs Elon. Their is status is unknown for tonight's game.

It was announced on Wednesday that fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson had successful foot surgery and will be out indefinitely. Indiana is hopeful to have him back be end of the season.

Last non-conference game, need to finish strong

Just like that, the non-conference schedule for Indiana wraps up tonight. While there were a couple of brutal losses in there, overall the Hoosiers took care of business and now have a chance to enter back into Big Ten play with 10 wins.

While Kennesaw State should be a relatively easy matchup, it is important for Indiana to finish strong and build some confidence and momentum before the break and the start of Big Ten play in early January.

Defense and turnovers are the two areas that many are looking to be focal point tonight. Strong defense and limited amount of turnovers would be nice to see from Hoosiers tonight.

Could CJ Gunn, Logan Duncomb carve out more of a role?

In Indiana's last game vs. Elon, it was the youngsters of this team that were able to be a given a chance to shine with a few older players unavailable. Out of the 96 points that were scored, 55 of those points came from the four freshman and the sophomore center Logan Duncomb.

While Jalen Hood-Schifino was the leading scorer out of this bunch, it was both Duncomb and freshman guard CJ Gunn that stood out. Both players took a advantage of this chance of extended minutes and both shined with Gunn having 11 points and Duncomb adding 10 points. Plus, both of them had a few highlight plays that many have seen by now.

"Well, he's not in great shape," said Woodson after the Elon game. "Logan has had his ups and downs, but I thought he responded. Logan, seemed like every time I throw him in there, he does something positive, but you can't play him in long stretches."

"It felt good," said Gunn. "Coach just always tells me and the other guys to just stay ready and be ready to hoop, and I feel like that's what I did today. Obviously I wanted to get in the game, so when I get the opportunity I'm going to play the best ball I can and do the things Coach asks me to do."

Race Thompson looks to be officially back to his old self

By the looks of it from the last few games, senior forward Race Thompson looks to be back to his old self, which is a very good thing for this Indiana ball club.

In the last game, Thompson had his 9th career double-double leading Indiana with 18 points and 11 rebounds. In the last few games before, Arizona and Kansas, Thompson has scored in double figures.

These are the types of performances that fans and Indiana wanted to see from the senior forward. He is shooting the outside ball fairly well as of late and he overall is just making the right plays.

His recent success needs to be consistent moving forward, which looks like it will. Indiana will only benefit if Thompson is playing like his normal self.