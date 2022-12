Indiana takes the floor for the final non-conference matchup of the season as it welcomes in Kennesaw State.

The Owls are are 8-4 on the season and are led by head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim who is in his fourth season. The Owls are one of the better non-power five programs that Indiana has played this year. They rank No. 213 in the country with a 100.4 offensive efficiency rating. Their best asset on the floor is the three -- they are shooting 39.5 percent as a team from three on 9.1 made 3s per game. 37.3 percent of the team's total points come from three -- ranked No. 39 in the country. Defensively, the Owls rank No. 207 with a 103.7 defensive efficiency rating.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Kennesaw State could give Indiana.