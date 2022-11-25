This is the final game before Indiana welcomes No. 1 ranked North Carolina next week. Here is a preview of Indiana's home matchup with Jackson State.

He was hired as the Jackson State head coach this past offseason after spending time with as the Alabama State head coach from 2020-22.

Jackson State is coming off a loss at Michigan and are 0-4 to start the season off. The Tigers are coached by former NBA guard Mo Williams. Williams played 13 season in the NBA and spent time with Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavilers, Las Angeles Clippers, Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets.

This will be Indiana's third game as part of the Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers are 4-0 all time as hosts of the Hoosier Classic. This season’s field includes Jackson State, Little Rock, and Miami (OH).

The 11th ranked Hoosiers return home tonight after getting a win over Little Rock this past Wednesday night. The Hoosiers come into this game 5-0.

In that game, Indiana had three players score in double-figures with Xavier Johnson leading with 14 points. Indiana forward Miller Kopp added 12 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis dropped 11 points.

The last time Indiana faced off with Jackson State was last season when the Tigers traveled to Bloomington and the Hoosiers won 70-35.

Other Indiana bigs Race Thompson and Malik Reneau also took somewhat of a beating in the game versus Little Rock. Thompson was hit in the head and went to locker room while Reneau hit the ground hard early in the game and was seen icing his lower back on the bench during the game. Their status is also in question.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons) and guard Trey Galloway (precautionary/ankle) and Anthony Leal (right foot/ankle) missed Wednesday's game vs Little Rock so it is worth monitoring their status today.

Injuries' need to be monitored

As it is stated above, over the past week this Indiana team has gotten banged up. Jackson-Davis, Galloway, and Leal all three missed Indiana's last game and other key frontcourt players Race Thompson and Malik Reneau both had some injury scares in that same game.

While none of these injuries seem to be anything that many should consider a long term worry, it is important that Indiana finds a way to get these players healthy before the big matchup versus No. 1 ranked North Carolina.

Would expect we see some more rest from some of these guys this game. Just need these guys to stay get healthy.

Three-point shooting may be a concern...again...maybe

A storyline about three-point shooting just seems like a constant theme here. In the first half versus Little Rock, Indiana shot a POOR 14% behind the arc (1-of-7). In the second half, the Hoosiers shot 50% going 5-of-10. The total for the game came out to 35% on made threes (6-of-17).

While Indiana was much better the second half, the inconsistency is a little worrisome. One game you feel like Indiana has fixed it's outside shooting then the next it looks to be where it was last season.

It is still very early in the year but Indiana's outside shooting is still one of the most puzzling things about this team.

Bounce-back defensive performance

It has never been a secret, the strength of this Indiana team is the defense. However, last game versus Little Rock might have been the worst defensive performance Indiana has had all year.

Until late in the game, Indiana was allowing Little Rock to hang around a little too closely with the Trojans averaging 1.2 points per possession at one point. It was not until Indiana's defense decided to start locking in more about halfway through the second half bringing Little Rock's points per possession down to .932.

Jackson State should level up almost the exact same as Little Rock did, but expect Indiana's defense to have a bounce back performance. Another lackluster defensive outing could be a little worrisome.

