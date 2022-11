Indiana has a quick turnaround on Friday afternoon as it welcomes Jackson State into Assembly Hall.

The Tigers are coached by another former NBA player in Mo Williams but come into the matchup on Friday at 0-4, in what is his first year on the sidelines for Jackson State. The Tigers are an extremely fast paced team but not very efficient. They have a tempo of 72.4 -- ranked 45th in the NCAA -- but shoot just 41.9 percent from the field which is 272nd in the NCAA. They bring an offensive efficiency in of 94.4, ranked 327th in the NCAA and a defensive efficiency of 105.0, ranked 254th. Overall, they are ranked 305th in Kenpom.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Jackson State could give Indiana.