Akron comes to Bloomington after a 35-3 blowout loss in Lexington at the hands of Kentucky last Saturday. Despite failing to find the end zone -- Akron only scored three points -- the Zips controlled the time of possession and won the turnover battle. However, a stagnant offense that only produced 3.6 yards per play struggled to move the ball against Kentucky.

Tayven Jackson threw for 299 yards, a touchdown and had an interception in his first game as the official starter for Indiana. Over 200 of those yards came in the second half, as he led the Hoosiers on the comeback attempt. Jaylin Lucas also had a standout performance on Saturday, catching 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

A surprise onside kick to begin the second half quickly shifted the momentum in the favor of Indiana. The Hoosiers scored 14 points in the third quarter and had an opportunity in the fourth quarter to potentially tie the game on a fourth and goal from the 18-inch line. After Indiana got stuffed at the goal line, Louisville took over possession and drained the final four minutes of time left on the clock to close out the win.

Last week, Indiana came up just short of a 21-point comeback in the second half against Louisville. The Hoosiers fell behind 21-0 in the first half last Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indiana defense gave up big play after big play to Cardinal receivers and the offense struggled to put together consistent drives. It looked like the game could get out of hand quickly, with the Cardinals up by three scores and set to get the ball first out of the halftime locker room.

All three of the previous encounters between Indiana and Akron have occurred since 2007 and all three prior contests have been decided by double-digit points. The Hoosiers are 3-0 against the Zips all-time.

QB Dexter Williams II has been listed as 'out' on every availability report so far this season. WR E.J. Williams was also 'out' against Louisville and was seen on the sideline with a purple cast on his right hand.

Can Indiana's offensive line keep up the solid pass protection?

Indiana's offensive line has long been a recipient of a lot of criticism online over the past handful of years. This year, the group has stepped it up under the direction of new o-line coach Bob Bostad. Indiana's offensive front did not allow a sack in the Hoosiers' week three loss to Louisville, they were the only offensive line in the Big Ten to do so. That is in part due to Indiana running a lot of quick-hitting pass plays and Tayven Jackson's ability to navigate the pocket, but at least this year Indiana's quarterback has a pocket to navigate. That hasn't always been the case, especially in that last couple of years. It's clear to anyone that has seen the Hoosiers play in recent years that this group along the offensive front is much improved compared to those in years past.

The run-blocking has been a slightly different story to begin the year however. In Tom Allen's words, the o-line needs to do a better job of "finishing blocks." The Hoosiers have been solid at the point of initial contact this year -- outside of a certain fourth and goal play -- but haven't done a good job of sustaining those blocks and allowing Indiana's running backs to get by. Indiana is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry to this point in the season, a number that the Hoosiers would like to see go up.

Can Indiana play a full, complete game?

It's no secret that Indiana has struggled to put together a complete game to this season. Outside of Indiana State -- an FCS opponent -- Indiana has not looked good for a complete four quarters this year. Against Ohio State, Indiana struggled throughout the game, but against Louisville last Saturday, it felt like there were two different Indiana football teams that played. In the first half against Louisville, Indiana allowed 21 points and 300 yards of total offense. They were also held scoreless throughout the first 30 minutes of the game. Then halftime came and the Hoosiers looked like a completely different team in the second half. They came out and recovered on onside kick and scored 14 points in the third quarter. The same Indiana defense that gave up plays of 43 yards, 85 yards and 25 yards in the first half gave up just one play of 15 yards or more in the second half. If Indiana wants to have a chance to play in a bowl game this year, they have to play like the group that fans saw in the second half against Louisville for full 60 minutes a game.

Is Tayven Jackson still the right man for the job?

This one is much simpler, the answer is yes... for now. However, this is still something to keep an eye on as the season moves forward. Through the first three games of his Indiana career, Jackson has thrown for 559 yards, completed 72 percent of his passes and thrown one touchdown and one interception. It's important to note that his lone interception slipped through the fingertips of his wide receiver DeQuece Carter. Jackson has also ran for 31 yards and has a touchdown with his legs this season. To back up those numbers, Jackson has passed the eye test too. He looked great in the pocket against Louisville -- his first official start as 'the guy' for Indiana -- and almost led the Hoosiers on a 21-point comeback victory against a Cardinal team that is now 3-0.

The only issue Jackson faces is if the numbers don't start to result in victories for the Hoosiers. That's not to say that Indiana was down by three scores against Louisville because of Jackson, but the offense could not move the ball at all in the first half against the Cardinals. At some point, he has to move beyond just playing well. There's also the looming question of when will Dexter Williams II return. Williams has been listed as 'out' on the availability report each of the first three weeks, but has been in uniform and gone through various pregame warm ups and stretches each week. If Jackson can't pull some wins together in the next couple of weeks, does Williams threat to take over the job when he comes back grow? For now, that doesn't matter. Jackson has shown that he can flourish in this offense is given the freedom to do so. Jackson is Indiana's guy and that doesn't look like it's going to change in the foreseeable future.