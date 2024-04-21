The Indiana Hoosiers are continuing their search for 3-point shooting as they look to fill out their remaining roster spots. It's been an impressive off-season for the program, and it will look even better if they can land some shooting in the next few weeks. Another name has surfaced in their latest pursuit: Florida Gulf Coast wing Zach Anderson.



Anderson shared that he was on campus today, via his Instagram. He has played the last four years at Florida Gulf Coast and shot 39% from behind the arc in his career. The 6'7 wing made a career-best 46% from three this past season.

