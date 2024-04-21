Florida Gulf Coast wing Zach Anderson visiting Indiana today
The Indiana Hoosiers are continuing their search for 3-point shooting as they look to fill out their remaining roster spots. It's been an impressive off-season for the program, and it will look even better if they can land some shooting in the next few weeks. Another name has surfaced in their latest pursuit: Florida Gulf Coast wing Zach Anderson.
Anderson shared that he was on campus today, via his Instagram. He has played the last four years at Florida Gulf Coast and shot 39% from behind the arc in his career. The 6'7 wing made a career-best 46% from three this past season.
You may remember seeing Anderson earlier this season, when Florida Gulf Coast played in Bloomington. He scored 19 points on 5-of-7 from behind the arc in Indiana's first game of the year.
For the season, Anderson averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and shot 48% from the field. The Florida native had five 20+ point games this season, and connected on 51 3's on the year. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
