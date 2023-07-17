Top 10 national recruit -- and Indiana priority target -- Boogie Fland is down to eight schools, per Andrew Slater. Fland's eight remaining schools are Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, UConn and St. John's. The five-star guard has taken three official visits, including a trip to Indiana in June. IN May he officially visited Michigan and last October he took an official visit to North Carolina.

At Peach Jam, Fland averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 31.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent form beyond the 3-point line. Despite his shooting struggles, Fland continued to show he's dangerous with the ball in his hand and his ability to blow past defenders with his speed. Fland also showcased quality playmaking abilities with 15 assists to just six turnovers for the PSA Cardinals at Peach Jam. He had five assists against Team Thad and then posted four assists vs. Team Durant at Peach Jam.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer