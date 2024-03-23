Dusty May has found his new home.

The former Florida Atlantic Head Coach is headed north, and will take over at the University of Michigan. May becomes the 18th Coach in Michigan's history, taking over for Juwan Howard who was recently let go. Reports were swirling that May would end up in Louisville, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "May became swept away with the alumni network and its fierce loyalty to the university and athletics, sources said. His belief is that that will help transcend some of the inherently transactional nature of the modern NIL/transfer portal era in recruiting and player retention."

Many Hoosier fans are well aware of May's background: He went to high school in Indiana, and then attended Indiana University in the late 90's. He was a student manager for Bob Knight and later had administrative roles at Indiana and USC before bouncing around at various places with different coaching gigs. He learned under guys like Mike White, Kerry Rupp, and former IU coach Mike Davis at UAB. Since becoming a Head Coach in 2018 at Florida Atlantic, he spent a few years building the program up before having a very successful run the last few seasons.

May led FAU to the Final Four last year, while winning 35 games. This season, Florida Atlanta finished with a record of 25-9. They were an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and lost to Northwestern in Overtime in Friday's first-round game.