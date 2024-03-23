Dusty May is set to become new Head Coach at Michigan
Dusty May has found his new home.
The former Florida Atlantic Head Coach is headed north, and will take over at the University of Michigan. May becomes the 18th Coach in Michigan's history, taking over for Juwan Howard who was recently let go. Reports were swirling that May would end up in Louisville, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "May became swept away with the alumni network and its fierce loyalty to the university and athletics, sources said. His belief is that that will help transcend some of the inherently transactional nature of the modern NIL/transfer portal era in recruiting and player retention."
Many Hoosier fans are well aware of May's background: He went to high school in Indiana, and then attended Indiana University in the late 90's. He was a student manager for Bob Knight and later had administrative roles at Indiana and USC before bouncing around at various places with different coaching gigs. He learned under guys like Mike White, Kerry Rupp, and former IU coach Mike Davis at UAB. Since becoming a Head Coach in 2018 at Florida Atlantic, he spent a few years building the program up before having a very successful run the last few seasons.
May led FAU to the Final Four last year, while winning 35 games. This season, Florida Atlanta finished with a record of 25-9. They were an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and lost to Northwestern in Overtime in Friday's first-round game.
Dusty May's offense has had rave reviews from basketball experts all over the world the last few seasons. Many of them have compared his offense to the style of play in Europe, and have even compared his innovative offense to the legend Coach Knight himself.
At just 47 years old, May was quickly becoming one of the top names in the country for future openings at bigger programs.
In some circles, Dusty May was considered the future Head Coach at Indiana whenever Mike Woodson's tenure was complete. Earlier this year, I pondered if May would be available long enough by the time the Hoosiers would be looking for their next Head Coach, or if another program would swoop in sooner. That question has been answered, and Dusty May has been snatched up by the Wolverines. This will surely be another polarizing discussion among the Hoosier faithful. I personally believe in May’s ability, and only time will tell if the Indiana administration will have any regrets on the situation.
For now, the Hoosiers will move forward and look to fill their roster after a disappointing season. May will look to turn the Michigan program around as quickly as he can, and will go to battle with Indiana while he does it.
