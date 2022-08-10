Dick Vitale says it's a 'no brainer' for IU-Kentucky series to come back

It has been over 10 years since the Indiana and Kentucky men's basketball programs played each other in a series and the talk, both locally and nationally, continues to heat up regarding the series.

The Wildcats last visited Bloomington in 2011 when the 'Wat-Shot' happened, with Christian Watford hitting a buzzer-beater three to take down the No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats, 73-72. Kentucky was led by Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist -- both going No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Since then, Kentucky head coach John Calipari has been vocal about not wanting to play a home-and-home series with Indiana, rather at neutral site locations.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst and college basketball icon Dick Vitale spoke out about the Indiana-Kentucky series on Twitter.

"This is a quality pre conf. matchup btw ⁦@KentuckyMBB⁩ & ⁦@ZagMBB⁩. Now a NO BRAINER ⁦@UKCoachCalipari⁩ needs to get together with ⁦@MikeWoodsonNBA⁩ & they MUST agree that ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ & KENTUCKY will play!

"It has been too long / TIME has arrived for @UKCoachCalipari⁩⁩ to make ⁦@KentuckyMBB vs ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ a reality. The alumni / hoop fans/ players/ media all deserve it & the one guy who can get it done is MR JOHN CALIPARI!"