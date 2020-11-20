 Deep Dive: Breakdown of Indiana's schedule
basketball

Deep Dive: Breakdown of Indiana's schedule

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana's 2020-21 schedule was released this week, both the non-conference and conference.

The regular season is set to tip off on Nov. 25 with Indiana playing Tennessee Tech.

Indiana has the chance to play three ranked opponents in the non-conference with Butler and Providence added in the out-of-conference slate as well.

Here is a deep dive into the schedule and what the main takeaways are for the Hoosiers.

Indiana's 2020-21 schedule was released this week, with a tough Big Ten slate ahead. (Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports)
