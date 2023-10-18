BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's first domino in the 2024 recruiting class fell on Sunday.

Liam McNeeley, Rivals' No. 13 player and No. 2 small forward in the class, announced his commitment to Mike Woodson and Hoosier basketball on ESPN. In the immediate moments after, McNeeley already began sending out pitches for other top targets to join him next fall in Bloomington.

One of those names he called out? Five-star point guard Boogie Fland, who is set to announce his decision on Friday afternoon at his high school – Archbishop Stepinac. The White Plains, N.Y. point guard is the No. 10 overall player in the 2024 class and is labeled as the top point guard in 2024.

""You could commit the last day of when you could commit and the roster could change like that," Fland said during an interview with Rivals.com reporter Krysten Peek, touching on the constantly changing recruiting climate in college basketball. "So you really don't know. You're taking a risk. And you just hope that risk is the great one, basically."

