Daily Hoosier: August 22
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer Ready To Face Off Against New Defense
WATCH: IU Coaches Kane Wommack, Kasey Teegardin Video Interviews
Rivals250 ATH Daylan Carnell planning in-state game day visits
Tweets Of The Day
With word spreading former Hoosier Mike Roberts is new #iubb assistant, I asked coach from Southern Conference about his competitor: "Like him. Very good basketball mind. Solid recruiter. Big loss for UNCG ... he would be a great hire ... they should be ecstatic about him ."— rickbozich (@rickbozich) August 21, 2019
A lot to be excited about this year, including these guys and the rest of our seniors. pic.twitter.com/tAObE4ZWCE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 21, 2019
Great to see 4 @IndianaFootball studs on the @seniorbowl WATCH LIST— Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) August 21, 2019
-OT @CoyCronk
-OG @SimonStepaniak
-OC @lilbigjohn68
-WR Nick Westbrook#ForTheGloryOfOldIU
200 YEARS STRONG 💪— adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) August 21, 2019
Wishing @IndianaFootball a happy 200th anniversary with this new 2019 Primeknit #A1 Uniform.#teamadidas x #GoIU pic.twitter.com/DwWC6yhDPg
A Rivals250 recruit says he will definitely be visiting #IUFB this fall. https://t.co/dYYcpFuc00— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 21, 2019
For the glory of old IU. ⚪️🔴— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 21, 2019
Happy 200th birthday to us, from @adidasFballUS.#GoIU #IUFB #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/YvlrKCZzDO
Video Of The Day
The addition of OC @KalenDeBoer & having an abundance of skilled talent continue to raise the expectations for how good the Indiana offense can be. But it's also paying ancillary dividends on the other side of the ball. DC @KaneWommack says "it's changed us as a defense." #iufb pic.twitter.com/qUMo7ER3oq— Indiana Sports Beat Radio w/Jim Coyle🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 21, 2019
Headlines
Westbrook, Hale mentoring younger IU receivers, via Herald Bulletin -- Link
Four Hoosiers Named to Senior Bowl Watch List, via IU Athletics -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #17, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Women's Soccer Set to Open 2019 Season at No. 2 North Carolina, via IU Athletics -- Link
COLUMN: What to realistically expect from IU football in 2019, via IDS -- Link
IU still questioning quarterback position, via IDS -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.