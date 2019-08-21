On Tuesday after practice, DeBoer made mention that his offense committed zero turnovers during Saturday's scrimmage against the only defense they’ve seen since Aug. 2, a testament to the progress they’ve made in just under three weeks.

While Wommack took over a defense previously led by head coach Tom Allen , resulting in very little philosophy changes, DeBoer brought a system with new plays and terminology.

In their first seasons as coordinators at Indiana, Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack have pegged their units against one another every day of fall camp.

“We are well into where we need to be. I am very pleased with what we’ve done,” DeBoer said. “I just told the guys on the field, kind of summarizing the scrimmage from Saturday, I just told the players every time we’ve asked them to do something that’s a little bit different, a little tweak here or there, or an adjustment, it seems like they’ve handled it really well.”



As the playbook continues to be ingrained into the minds of the offensive players, there comes a comfortability and confidence to succeed no matter the opponent in front of them.

The Hoosiers will enter their first game week of the season this upcoming Monday when they begin preparing for the Ball State Cardinals. Wommack’s defense will stand in the way of DeBoer’s offense as both groups compete during practice.

“There’s a lot happening with Coach Allen and Coach Wommack and that whole defensive crew,” DeBoer said. “I’m to the point where I’m ready to see something else right now. They do an awesome job and I love the guys on that side of the ball. I’m excited for them to go make plays against someone other than us.”

The mentality of a “Swarm Defense” that Indiana has adopted in recent memory means playing high-intensity football and forcing turnovers. Every player that has the ball in their hands is attacked with arms clawing for the football. The defense constantly craves to take advantage of an offensive mistake.

An aggressive defense in practice may have factored into the spike of confidence in DeBoer and the offensive players. Wommack’s unit forces anyone carrying the football to be conscience of ball security. They have to hug the ball high and tight to their chest in order to combat the daily opposition attempting to rip the ball away from them.

With camp inching to and end and every player on offense having the entirety of spring and summer under their belts, there is nothing but high expectations surrounding Indiana’s new-look offense.

“I think we have answers for whatever we’re going to see for quite a while into the schedule,” DeBoer said.