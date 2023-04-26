Indiana landed a commitment from TCU transfer offensive guard Noah Bolticoff on Wednesday.

A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Bolticoff signed wit TCU over scholarship offers from instate schools Kansas State and Kansas while also having a Power 5 scholarship offer from Vanderbilt.

Bolticoff redshirted as a freshman in 2021 before playing in six games, primarily on special teams, for the Horned Frogs this past season, the Big 12 title game vs. K-State and both of the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff games.



