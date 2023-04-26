COMMIT: TCU transfer Noah Bolticoff commits to Indiana
Alec Busse
•
TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana landed a commitment from TCU transfer offensive guard Noah Bolticoff on Wednesday.
A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Bolticoff signed wit TCU over scholarship offers from instate schools Kansas State and Kansas while also having a Power 5 scholarship offer from Vanderbilt.
Bolticoff redshirted as a freshman in 2021 before playing in six games, primarily on special teams, for the Horned Frogs this past season, the Big 12 title game vs. K-State and both of the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff games.
Bolticoff entered the transfer portal on April 18, writing on Twitter, "Than you Coach [Sonny] Dykes, Coach [A.J] Ricker and all the staff that made me better every day. Thank you to the great TCU fan base. Now it's time to write the next page in my wherever God leads."
Bolticoff was the No. 3 ranked recruit in Kansas coming out of high school and the No. 71 ranked offensive tackle coming out of Rose Hill, Kan.