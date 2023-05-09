Johnson took a visit to Indiana this past weekend and commits to the Hoosiersover scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, Eastern Michigan, Utah State, Ball State, Wyoming, Western Kentucky.

Johnson originally committed signed with Notre Dame in the Class of 2021 as a three-star recruit over more than 20 scholarship offers. But he didn't play much for the Irish because of an injury and later found a new home at Iowa Western.

Last season Johnson played in nine games and recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions. He returned on of his interceptions 41 yards and another 22 yards. Johnson was also credited with two pass breakups.