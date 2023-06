On Thursday night, Indiana added three-star Nashville, Tenn., wide receiver Charlie Becker, who commits to the Hoosiers over Big Ten foes Northwestern and Iowa.

Becker took an official visit to Indiana last weekend and now becomes the 10th member of Hoosier's 2024 class, which now ranks No. 52 in the country.

"They took care of us," Becker said of his official visit to Indiana. "They got us to our rooms (on Wednesday night) and all of that. I would say this individual time was really important."