Cody Zeller signs free agent deal with Trail Blazers

The deal is expected to be a one-year deal worth the veterans minimum. Last year that was $2.33 million.

The 28-year-old signed a free agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of NBA free agency on Monday.

Former Indiana center Cody Zeller has landed in a new home this NBA offseason.

Zeller, who was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2013 draft by the Charlotte Hornets, has spent his entire career in Charlotte. In 467 career games, he has averaged of 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Zeller's most productive year was in 2019-20 when he averaged 11.1 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds per game, both career highs. He has averaged double-digit points three different seasons in his career.

Injuries have been a factor in Zeller's career, however, not playing more than 73 games since the 2015-16 season. He hasn't played over 60 games in any of the last four seasons.

Zeller spent two seasons at Indiana, averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over the span of 72 career games.