BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's new head football coach Curt Cignetti has been around the block throughout his career. Cignetti brings 40 years of coaching experience to Indiana. The 62-year old started his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant at the University of Pittsburgh and has held positions at 10 different universities throughout his career, now 11 after taking over the head coaching job with the Hoosiers. Perhaps no stop along Cignetti's coaching journey has been as impactful as his time under Nick Saban as Alabama's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2007 to 2010. "When I went with Coach (Saban), I'd been coaching about 28 years at that point," Cignetti said at his introductory press conference. "I Learned more from him in year one about how to lead and run a program than the previous 27 years, I would say." "Just everything from A to Z -- monthly calendar, how to lead and manage people, how to avoid complacency, which he was so good at on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute, second-to-second count," Cignetti continued. "How to practice, how to play the game, plan for winning the game, how to recruit, how to evaluate, how to staff or restaff every year."

