The Big Ten's all-time leading scorer is returning back to where it all began. Indiana announced on Tuesday that head coach Mike Woodson's program has hired Calbert Cheaney as the new Director of Player Development for men's basketball. It's Cheaney's second stint on staff with the Hoosiers, where he was the former Director of Operations and spent a year overseeing internal and external development of players under Tom Crean's staff in the early 2010's. "I'm extremely grateful that Mike Woodson thought enough of me to be a part of the program that played such an important role in shaping me into the man I am," Cheaney said. "I've known Coach for a long time and I hold him in the highest regard. I have nothing but love and passion for this program and I can't wait to return and start working with our players and staff. "Helping them get the most out of themselves is something that I enjoy and brings me great satisfaction when they see their work pay off on the court. My family and I are thrilled about this next chapter in our lives."

Cheaney scored 2,613 points during his time as a player at IU, the still-standing highest scorer in program and Big Ten history.

Cheaney has spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers in a role focused on player development, but has spent time on the bench as an assistant coach in both the professional and college ranks. Now, Woodson sees the homegrown Hoosier legend as the right man for the job. "I could not think of anyone better suited to be part of this program than Calbert Cheaney," Woodson said in a release. "Every team or program he has been a part of after his playing career, he has had an immense impact on. As a player in college and as a pro, his experiences are as good as it gets. Our players can ask him, 'How do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or National Player of the Year? How did you become a first round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA?' "I think he can share his experiences of how teams expect their players to work every day and get the most out of their ability," Woodson continued. "He's done it, he's lived it and I don't think you will find anyone who has a bad thing to say about him. He is a high-character individual who loves this program." Current Pacers head coach coach Rick Carlisle also chimed in on Cheaney's new role. "I want to congratulate Calbert Cheaney on returning to his alma mater and joining Head Coach Mike Woodson’s staff at Indiana University," Carlisle said. "We’re incredibly appreciative of Calbert’s innumerable contributions to our team during his time here, and after spending the last two seasons working with him, I can see why he’ll be such a great asset to the Hoosiers’ basketball program. I wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career."

