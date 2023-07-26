The unofficial start to the Big Ten's college football season is Wednesday with the kickoff to Big Ten Football Media Days from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of the Big Ten Championship game again in 2023. Big Ten officials no longer release an official media prior to the start of the season, it stopped about a decade ago. But Cleveland.com took the responsibility upon itself to provide a media poll ahead of the upcoming Big Ten season asking beat reporters from across the Big Ten for their predictions ahead of the season. I wasn't asked to participate in the poll but thought it would be entertaining -- and give you readers an object to throw in my face when the projections are inevitably very wrong. Below is my preseason Big Ten football poll ahead of the 2023 season.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

BIG TEN EAST

Donovan Edwards returns at RB for Michigan, giving the Wolverines one of the best rushing attacks nationally (© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Michigan After winning back-to-back Big Ten titles and going to the College Football Playoff in each season, Michigan is the pick for the Big Ten East title. Jim Harbaugh looks to have his best team at Michigan with quarterback JJ McCarthy, star running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards returning behind what should be among the country's best offensive lines for a third straight season with about 150 combined starts among the group. Defensively, the Wolverines are retooling their pass rush for a second consecutive season, but safety Mike Sainristil returns. An easy nonconference schedule shouldn't include any stumbles, but a road game at Penn State is tough before Michigan hosts Ohio State in The Game to conclude the regular season. 2. Ohio State Ohio State is replacing their starting quarterback and both starting tackles on the offensive line, but the Buckeyes project as a top-5 team in the country entering the preseason. The starting quarterback -- either Kyle McCord and Devin Brown -- will have a loaded group of skill position talent to work with. Defensively, Ohio State must avoid allowing big plays defensively, but defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau and linebackers Tommy Eichenburg and Steele Chambers are a heck of a trio. 3. Penn State Admittedly, I'm very high on Penn State entering this season. I think James Franklin's team is going to be one of the best in the country. But for Penn State finishing third in their division has become a, likely, frustrating practice. I don't think there is a program in the country that has been hurt more by divisional play than Penn State. Drew Allar is a former five-star QB that takes over for Sean Clifford. The rushing attack of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton is lethal. If the defensive line performs better against the run -- looking at 418 rushing yards Michigan posted on Penn State last season -- Penn State could be among the top-10 teams in the country all season. 4. Maryland The Terps lose a lot of production in the trenches on each side of the football this season and production at wide receiver. But the return of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa raises the floor for Maryland notably entering this season. The Terps have gone to back-to-back bowl games under head coach Mike Locksley, and are looking to make it three straight since 2006-08. 5. Michigan State In 2021 when Michigan State surprisingly won 11 games it was, in large part, due to the success of running back Kenneth Walker. Now, two years later, Sparty is hoping that Wisconsin transfer running back Jalen Burger can provide headaches to opposing teams. But there are questions at quarterback, receiver and the secondary has been one of the worst in the Big Ten each of the last two seasons. The defensive line does have talent, though with Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye. 6. Rutgers Rutgers has quietly had a decent enough defense in each of the last two seasons, including the No. 8 overall defense in the conference last season. A year ago, they ranked 10th in rushing defense in the Big Ten and eight in pass defense. If those maintain similar levels of production -- or slightly improve -- the defense will continue to be respectful. Quarterback play, though, has been really bad. Can Gavin Wimsatt improve enough to get Rutgers to a bowl game? 7. Indiana Indiana's roster turnover is either going to go quite well or quite poorly. This season, Tom Allen has about 40 new players on his roster -- including more than 20 transfers. But the concerns on the offensive line remain despite respected coach Bob Bostad joining the staff. The starting quarterback -- Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby -- is going to be inexperienced and the defense was one of the worst in the Big Ten last season.

BIG TEN WEST

Cooper Dejan (far left) is one of the best DBs in the Bi Ten in 2023 (© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1. Iowa Iowa might have had the worst offense in modern history last season. But the talent floor is upgraded with Michigan transfers Cade McNamara (QB) and Erik All (TE). Spring transfer wide receiver Kaleb Brown (Ohio State) gives Iowa another threat in the passing game, along with Luke Lachey. The defense is, again, going to be one of the best in the country, led by star DB Cooper DeJean. Will the Hawkeyes score 325 total points? I have my popcorn ready to enjoy the show one way or the other. 2. Wisconsin Wisconsin was narrowly the pick in the Cleveland.com poll, but I'm picking the Badgers to finish second in the division because they have a tougher schedule -- a crossover game vs. Ohio State -- and loads of turnover and unknowns. I do like the talent upgrades Luke Fickell made to the roster with transfers QB Tanner Mordecai, WR Bryson Green, WR CJ Williams and WR Will Pauling. But the secondary is thin with four notable departures from last season. 3. Illinois The decision between Illinois and Minnesota was one of the most difficult. I went with Illinois because the schedule appears to be easier and the Illini have won two straight against the Golden Gophers. Illinois should be strong in the trenches -- led by defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph. But can transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer play at an equal level to what Tommy DeVito did a season ago with -- what appears to be -- a weaker rushing attack? 4. Minnesota Gone is the Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim backfield that became quite familiar in the Big Ten over the last few seasons. Enter new quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis who brings some impressive talent to the position. Receiver Chris Autman-Bell is back for a seventh season. The Gophers play a difficult schedule this season with a game at North Carolina, vs. Michigan and at Ohio State. 5. Nebraska Matt Ruhle has said that his rebuild at Nebraska isn't as dramatic as it was at Temple or Baylor, so that's inspiring for Cornhusker fans. Transfer quarterback Jeff Sims brings some notable dual-threat abilities to the backfield. The season-opener at Minnesota could be an interesting game to start the Big Ten season on Aug. 31 before a matchup with Deion Sanders at Colorado in an old Big Eight battle in Week 2. 6. Purdue Ryan Walters might have secured the Big Ten's best transfer quarterback heading into the season with former Texas QB Hudson Card finding a new home with the Boilers and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Running back Devin Mockobee won't be a surprise to anybody this season. But Walters is in his first season as a coach and the roster had notable turnover after a Big Ten West title last season. 7. Northwestern If Northwestern doesn't win their Week 1 game at Rutgers, I don't know if the Wildcats will win a Big Ten contest this season after going 1-11 last season. David Braun steps in as the interim head coach following Pat Fitzgerald's firing in July amid the hazing investigation. Simply, there's not much talent on the Wildcat roster.

BIG TEN CHAMPION

Michigan is looking to win its third straight Big Ten title (© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan. The Wolverines have won two straight league titles, and appear ready to win a third in 2023. If Michigan does win the Big Ten this season, it will be the first time since 1990-92 that the Wolverines have won three straight conference championships. The bigger goal for Michigan in 2023, though, seems to be playing for a national championship after two straight losses in the CFP semifinals. In 2022, the Wolverines got blasted by eventual champion Georgia 34-11. Last season, TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in an upset in the Fiesta Bowl. In the final year of divisions, the Big Ten West is looking to get its first win. Currently, the West has lost all nine championship games.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best returning WR in the country (© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the best player in college football regardless of position. USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Georiga tight end Brock Bowers are also in the conversation, but Harrison is special in his own right. Last season, Harrison was an All-American and brought in 77 catches for 14 touchdowns and over 1,263 yards. The Buckeyes continue to churn out incredible talent at receiver and Harrison is the next in line of future first-round draft picks at the position for the Ohio State offense.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR