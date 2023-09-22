BLOOMINGTON – Behind Enemy Lines is back this week as TheHoosier.com's Mason Williams got a chance to chat with Perry McCarty – a writer and reporter for Rivals' GamecockScoop and Ohio native with a pulse on the Zips – to get a feel for what to expect from Saturday night's week four contest. You can read and follow all of Perry's work at southcarolina.rivals.com. Here's the exchange:

The Akron defense was, statistically, one of the worst in the MAC a season ago. Although it's early, what's changed about the Zips' defense that's led to some of the marginal improvements thus far?

McCARTY: Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar is known for his 3-4 defensive schemes, but has displayed more of a 4-2-5 look during his time with the Zips. Akron hit the portal and JUCO ranks hard in the offseason, which has provided more depth and play calling flexibility on that side of the ball. The defensive line, which was a question mark before the season started, has actually turned into a strength of the defense. Transfer DT Terray Jones has been a load on the interior, while JUCO CJ Nunnally leads the team in sacks from the edge. Former JUCO DE Ryan Johnson has the most pressures on the team, but has yet to record a sack. The linebackers are a physical group that have managed to lay several explosive hits in each game. True sophomore Bryan McCoy is a name to watch and will be flanked by former JUCO Antavious Fish. Illinois transfer Shammond Cooper will rotate in throughout the contest. The secondary has also seen noticeable improvement. Pitt transfer Judson Tallandier has been excellent at one cornerback spot and South Carolina transfer Joey Hunter receives most of the snaps at the opposite corner. The starting safeties are West Virginia transfer KJ Martin and Duke transfer Nate Thompson. Darrian Lewis plays much bigger than his physical stature at “Nickel” and is often used in a third linebacker type of role. The defense actually kept Akron in the game against Kentucky, as it was a 14-3 score late in the third quarter. The offense’s inability to stay on the field eventually allowed too many opportunities for Kentucky to make plays.

Akron's offensive line has struggled to either run block or pass block this season, let alone both. What isn't clicking with the current arrangement of the Zips' offensive line? Is there a clear-cut reason why the struggles have been so magnified?

McCARTY: Like most turnarounds, the offensive line was one of the weakest links in Joe Moorhead’s first season. There is certainly more talent along the OL this year, albeit much of it young and/or inexperienced. For example, the starting center and right guard are redshirt freshmen. Zips have struggled on offense in 2023 and an inconsistent OL has played a part in that. Joe Moorhead has said several times they want to run the ball, however a concerted effort in that area has yet to be seen.

DJ Irons and Jeff Undercuffler Jr. have both seen time this year at QB, but it appears that Irons is the main option. What's gone into the decision for Irons to take the majority of the snaps, and what challenges could he pose to the Indiana defense?

McCARTY: Irons has not been the same caliber player that was voted to an All-MAC team in 2022. Off-season shoulder surgery has hampered his natural arm strength and caused some accuracy issues, especially on deeper throws. His pocket awareness has improved, yet his inability to consistently place passes on the mark has been a bugaboo. Joe Moorhead will call multiple QB draws a game and Irons has the ability to gain yardage with his legs if the play breaks down. Jeff Undercuffler is more of a traditional drop back passer and does not possess the same type of running ability as Irons. The offense has actually moved the ball better between the 20s with Undercuffler at the helm, but his decision making becomes questionable as the offense approaches the red zone. Both quarterbacks have struggled when the game is on the line. An inconsistent offensive line, untimely penalties, and underwhelming quarterback performances have led to a lack of explosive plays. That has to change for Akron to have offensive success.

Who's one player that Indiana needs to be aware of at all times on either side of the football?

McCARTY: I’ll give one for each. Former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard has been grossly underutilized, yet still leads the team in rushing and receiving yards. The staff would do well to find ways to get the ball in his hands more often. Hoosier fans that love to watch the trenches should pay attention to No. 8 Terray Jones. The redshirt senior transferred in from Tennessee State, where he was a multi-year all-conference selection and has been better than expected.

If Akron is to pull an upset, what's one thing that absolutely must happen for the Zips on Saturday night? If the Hoosiers win, it will be because of what?