Arizona defensive back transfer DJ Warnell commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football has landed its second addition via the transfer portal in as many days, as head coach Curt Cignetti continues to look to improve his roster.
Arizona defensive back transfer DJ Warnell Jr. announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening via social media.
Warnell is ranked as a three-star transfer portal prospect according to Rivals.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Warnell began his collegiate career at UCLA, spending two seasons with the Bruins on the west coast. The former two-star recruit saw in-game action in 16 games throughout his two seasons at UCLA.
Following his sophomore campaign with the Bruins, Warnell hit the transfer portal.
The Dickinson, Texas native spent the following two seasons in Tuscon at Arizona. Warnell made 11 appearances in 2022 as a junior prior to appearing in all 13 games this past season in 2023.
This last year, Warnell split time between special teams and the nickel spot in the Wildcats' secondary.
Warnell tallied 15 total tackles, and registered three sacks a season ago at Arizona. He recorded one pass breakup and recovered one fumble last season as well.
With 40 career appearances under his belt, Warnell provides the Hoosiers' secondary with experience and proven production.
–––––
