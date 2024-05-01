BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football has landed its second addition via the transfer portal in as many days, as head coach Curt Cignetti continues to look to improve his roster.

Arizona defensive back transfer DJ Warnell Jr. announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening via social media.

Warnell is ranked as a three-star transfer portal prospect according to Rivals.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.