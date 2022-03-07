4-star forward Coen Carr details Indiana visit, IU's pitch and campus feel

Indiana played host to 2023 Legacy Early College (SC) four-star forward Coen Carr last week for an official visit. Carr made the trip with his mom and both were impressed with the Indiana staff and the campus atmosphere.

Carr is a top-70 forward, ranked No. 68 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. He holds offers from programs such as Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, TCU and others.

Legacy Early College (SC) played in the NIBC this season which included national powers such as Montverde Academy (FL), Sunrise Christian (KS), IMG Academy (FL), La Lumiere (IN), Oak Hill (VA), Wasatch Academy (UT) and Bishop Walsh (NJ).

In conference play, Carr averaged 14.1 points (10th in NIBC), 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game (4th). He shot 53 percent from the field (4th), 72 percent from the free throw line and 26 percent from three.

He had notable games of 21 points on 8-of-13 from the floor against La Lumiere, 20 points on 7-of-9 from the floor against Sunrise Christian and 18 points on 8-of-11 from the free throw line against Oak Hill.

"I felt like the season was pretty good. I came there to see how I would matchup and stack up against the best players in the country and I think I did good," Carr told TheHoosier.com "I showed that I can match up with the best in the country."