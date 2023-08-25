Anthony also said he intends to visit Florida State, Syracuse and Michigan. No dates have been set yet for any visits.

Indiana extended a scholarship offer to Kiyan earlier this year in May. The confident shooter holds interest from multiple programs and has been making waves of his own – despite his family name – for his stellar play in multiple settings.

ProspectiveInsight.com said back in May that Anthony would have "no shortage of suitors at the next level," and caught up with him after the second live session on the Nike EYBL circuit.