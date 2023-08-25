2025 four-star Kiyan Anthony intends to visit Indiana basketball
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Indiana's busy upcoming recruiting cycle has it's newest interested potential visitor, but sports a familiar name.
Adam Zagoria reports that 2025 four-star Kiyan Anthony – the son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony – intends to visit Indiana basketball.
Anthony also said he intends to visit Florida State, Syracuse and Michigan. No dates have been set yet for any visits.
Indiana extended a scholarship offer to Kiyan earlier this year in May. The confident shooter holds interest from multiple programs and has been making waves of his own – despite his family name – for his stellar play in multiple settings.
ProspectiveInsight.com said back in May that Anthony would have "no shortage of suitors at the next level," and caught up with him after the second live session on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Playing for Team Melo EYBL (MD) this past summer, Anthony averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 16 games.
Anthony recently transferred to Long Island Lutheran from Christ the King High School in Queens.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board