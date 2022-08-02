2025 forward Trent Sisley has a very good unofficial visit to Indiana

Indiana hosted class of 2025 Heritage Hills (Ind.) forward Trent Sisley for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

Class of 2025 prospects could start taking unofficial visits on Monday, Aug. 1. Sisley took an unofficial visit to Purdue on Monday and has one to Ohio State on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

Sisley has offers from Indiana, Purdue and Iowa but has interest from numerous other Big Ten and some ACC programs.

On the trip with him to Indiana were his dad and mom, his older bother and his sister. His dad, Matt Sisley, and Trent discussed the visit and what stood out about Indiana with TheHoosier.com

"Actually getting to sit in Coach Woodson's office and talk about style of play and how Trent will fit into Indiana' system was really good for us," Matt Sisley said. "Meeting the other coaches, Brian Walsh is the head recruiter for Trent, but coach Rosemond, coach Hunter and Jordan hulls was good... Being able to talk about life more so instead of basketball all the time, take a load off. Trent being able to see the facilities, he liked it and our family really liked it."