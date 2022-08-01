2025 guard Jalen Haralson impressed with Indiana following unofficial visit

Class of 2025 guard Jalen Haralson of Fishers (Ind.) and the Indy Heat AAU program took an unofficial visit to Indiana on Monday.

August 1 was the first day that class of 2025 prospects could take unofficial visits to campuses.

Haralson already holds offers from Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa, Maryland and Missouri.

Haralson visited campus with his mom, dad and younger brother. The Haralson family is very familiar with the campus as they've made multiple trips to Bloomington before. His older brother is currently a senior at Indiana.

"It was nice looking around campus more in depth. I’m familiar with the IU campus a little more then other recruits because my brother goes to school there," Haralson told TheHoosier.com. "But seeing what IU has to offer me and my family was pretty new."