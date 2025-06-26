2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: Day 66 (Evan Parker)

Evan Parker makes the short drive south to join the Hoosiers after a standout in-state career at Carmel High School. He was one of IU’s earlier commits in the 2025 class and enrolled early at IU for spring ball.

With a 300 pound body and 6’4” frame already, he has the body type you’re looking to develop when you take high school offensive linemen. IU returns a lot at OL this year and it’s expected that Parker will play sparingly and is a likely candidate for a redshirt season. When you’re building a program that you expect to be good on the field year in and year out, this is the exact model you’re looking for at offensive line - get hard workers with frames you can mold and put them through your strength and conditioning program for multiple years before they are counted on to play meaningful snaps. IU opens with (by all accounts) three highly winnable non-conference games, so guys like Parker can hopefully see the field if IU has wrapped those games up decently early.

From IUHoosiers.com - “Offensive lineman for head coach John Hebert at Carmel High School ... Consensus three-star prospect per ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3 ... Tabbed top-90 offensive line prospect nationally by ESPN and 247Sports ... Rated a top-40 recruit in Indiana per ESPN, 247Sports and On3 ... Named to the Indy Super Team as a senior ... Garnered Underclass All-State as a junior.”

Parker joins Matt Marek (Illinois) and Baylor Wilkin (Ohio) as the freshmen offensive linemen in the 2025 high school class.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!